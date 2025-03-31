The West Devon-based Moorland Maidens are the newly crowned Devon Indoor Softball Cricket Champions 2025.
The Moorland Maidens have continued their winning streak at the Devon Indoor Softball Cricket finals held at St Luke’s School, Exeter.
Lesley Thomson, captain of the Moorland Maidens, based at Buckland Monachorum Cricket Club, said: “Moorland Maidens won the semi-finals against Paignton Cricket Club by 87 runs to 50.
“In a closely fought and very competitive match including three catches and two run-outs against Clyst St George Cricket Club, the Maidens won by seven runs – scoring 102 runs to 95.
“Twenty-five teams competed in the indoor softball league throughout Devon over the winter months, so it is a great accolade to be crowned the overall winners.”
Coach Chris Cottrell said he was “delighted and very proud of their achievement”.
Lesley added: “Softball cricket is a fantastic sport. It is an inclusive and fun game, played in a supportive and positive environment, which makes it a brilliant way for women and girls of all ages, abilities, and experience levels to get involved.”
“Matches are much shorter than men’s hardball cricket and the ball is definitely softer! Whether you are trying cricket for the first time, used to play cricket, or just wanting to meet new people, softball cricket has something for everyone.”
The maidens play all year round, training at Buckland Monachorum and Yelverton Cricket Clubs during the summer and indoors at Mount Kelly Prep during the winter.
“We have a fabulous coach, a wonderful team of players and a stunning cricket ground in Crapstone to play on. All equipment is provided and all you need to bring is a pair of training shoes and a sense of fun,” she said.