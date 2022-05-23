Magnificent seven from Tavistock Swimming Club make Regional Champs

SEVEN competitors from the performance squad at Tavistock Swimming Club made the grade to take part in this year’s South West Regional Championships. Not held since before the Covid pandemic, competition was fierce in the region to gain those coveted spots to compete against the best in the west.

Herbie Higham, Miley Lake, Elsie and Nell Maguire and Evie Palmer competed over two weekends in the Age Group Championships travelling to Millfield School, Somerset and Hengrove Pool, Bristol. Samuel Rice and Hannah Walker competed in the Youth Championships at Plymouth’s Life Centre.

Head coach James Lake said: ‘These TSC swimmers have done very well to qualify as the level is extremely high this year.

‘Everyone set fantastic times, many improving on recent times already achieved, and everyone improved upon their final position finishing in a higher ranking. Elsie Maguire even qualified for two finals on her debut at regionals.