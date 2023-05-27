After around 11 years of being together, Tavistock Community FC’ Under-16s, coached by Andy Meed, Kenny McKenzie and Ray Moule played their last game together on Saturday at Legend Park, Princetown.
They have had a great time playing in the Devon Junior Minor League and stayed in the top leagues from the age of 11.
They have had cup finals and played some lovely football.
Some of these lads are moving into the under-18’s side and others are stepping into men’s football at Princetown FC Sundays.
The Community Football Club are very proud of the team and the coaches so we wish them good luck in the future.