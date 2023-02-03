TAVISTOCK SNOOKER:
Con A narrowed West Devon A’s lead at the top of the league to one point, coming back from two down to take them on the last frame.
Rich (32) and Heathman put West Devon two up only for Carruthers (29) and Wiles (24) to turn it around.
Final frame saw Mark Evans edge out Rawlinson in a last ball decider to complete the Cons comeback.
Golf A gave themselves an outside chance of staying with the two leaders with a 5 – 0 win over West Devon C. Generally speaking it was a one sided night for Golf with only Lillicrap for West Devon giving Fowell a run for his money. Star of the night was Golf’s Whitley with his 38 and 24 breaks stealing the show. Battle of the B Teams saw Con B edge out Golf B 3 – 2.
The Cons Raced in to a 3 frame Lead with McKechnie, Mayors and Lillicrap doing the damage.
Looking for a big win the Cons were soon left disappointed with a rear guard action from Dodd and Mark Ninnis reducing Golfs arrears to one frame.
LYDFORD DARTS:
The Captains Cup was held on Friday night at The Blue Lion, Lewdown.
All eight teams of the league were represented, with two groups of four playing a round robin and the winners and runners-up going through to the semi finals.
Tom Hughes (Bratton Clovelly) sailed through Group One, winning all three games and dropping only one leg, while the other three captains finished level on points and legs.
So for the first time in the league’s history, there was a three-way leg of 501, with Ian Downing (Fox B) prevailing to go through to the semis.
Jim Eggins (Copper Penny) won all three of his Group Two matches to book his place in the latter stages, with Jimmer Cole (W.T.F.A) winning two to snatch the remaining place.
This again, was a tight group, with the result not known until the final group game.
In a close semi-final game, Tom, unbeaten so far, was made to fight by Jimmer Cole. Tom managed to get over the line in the final-leg decider.
The second semi was again a tight affair, with the unbeaten Jim Eggins unable to continue his winning streak, being beaten by Ian Downing to set up a final between two players who had played each other earlier in the group stage.
Tom, who had already beaten Ian in the group stages, was hoping to retain the cup. Both players won a leg, setting up an exciting final leg which Ian, playing great consistent darts, pipped Tom to win the cup.