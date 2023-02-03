Golf A gave themselves an outside chance of staying with the two leaders with a 5 – 0 win over West Devon C. Generally speaking it was a one sided night for Golf with only Lillicrap for West Devon giving Fowell a run for his money. Star of the night was Golf’s Whitley with his 38 and 24 breaks stealing the show. Battle of the B Teams saw Con B edge out Golf B 3 – 2.