Tavistock AFC 0
Evesham United FC 1
Tavistock’s unbeaten run comes to an end after Andre Wright taps home the only goal of the game for visitors Evesham in a tight affair in Windy Devon, writes Luca Sperti
Stuart Henderson’s Lambs side going into this game was unchanged from the side which beat Bristol Manor Farm at the Creek last Saturday. The only change in the squad saw second-choice goalkeeper Jamie Dudley added to the bench after unavailability last Saturday.
Both sides started quietly, with the Lambs and the Robins both adjusting to a dry surface and blustery conditions. The first half chance of the game fell to the Lambs and to the inform Jack Crago. The former Helston winger cut inside from the left wing before taking a few touches before dragging the ball past Alex Harris’ near post. The Lambs once again had another half-chance seven minutes later, with Liam Prynn holding the ball up well and finding Captain Ed Harrison.
In the 13th minute, the away side won a corner after a Levi Steele did well to press down Aaron Dearing in the Lambs net. With not a lot of time, the goalkeeper kicked the ball out for a set-piece for the visitors.
In the 24th minute, the Lambs had a big chance after a cross from the right by the lively Crago was headed away by Evesham left-back Will Owens. However the left-back clearance fell perfectly to Elliott in the box. The winger looked at the ball as it dropped from the sky, before rocketing a volley which bounced agonisingly wide of the far right-post. It was an excellent shot from the inform winger, who was unlucky not to score.
In the 57th minute, a half-chance for the away side saw former Cheltenham man Barlow roll an effort just wide of the far-post. After the attempt Mortimore was booked for the Lambs for dissent.
The last chance of the game fell to the visitors with a ball flicked on by Prynn looking for Crago or Symons caught well by Welsh shot-stopper Harris. Not long later the referee blew for full-time with Evesham’s unbeaten run continuing. The Robins are now just one point behind Yate, who drew with Bemerton Heath Harlequins. The Lambs unbeaten run comes to an end, dropping to 16th in the league.
The Lambs are next in action on Saturday as they take the trip to Wiltshire to take on Westbury United. Evesham are next in action on Saturday as they welcome Exmouth Town to Worcestershire.
Lineups:
Tavistock AFC: Dearing, Jackson, Mortimore (Symons 62), Harrison, Prynn, Elliott, Crago, Edgecombe (Alman 89), Wilkins, Kane (Senap 80), Harris
Evesham United: Harris, Barlow, Raison, O’Regan, Messenger, Steele (Bessasa-Grant 63) Awadh (Dunn 67), Wright, Owens, Heap (Bojang 90), Ngathe