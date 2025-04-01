In the 24th minute, the Lambs had a big chance after a cross from the right by the lively Crago was headed away by Evesham left-back Will Owens. However the left-back clearance fell perfectly to Elliott in the box. The winger looked at the ball as it dropped from the sky, before rocketing a volley which bounced agonisingly wide of the far right-post. It was an excellent shot from the inform winger, who was unlucky not to score.