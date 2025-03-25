SOUTHERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Bristol Manor Farm 0 Tavistock AFC 3
TAVISTOCK AFC made it four wins on the bounce in the Southern Football League South Division with a 3-0 victory over Bristol Manor Farm, reports Luca Sperti.
The returning Jack Crago netted twice after Tyler Elliott opened the scoring for a Lambs side who are enjoying a much-needed hot streak.
Tavi came into the encounter at the Creek, on Non-League Day, making two changes from the side which beat Cinderford 4-0 the previous Saturday. Former Parkway and Helston man Jack Crago returned up top replacing Tom Symons, with the youngster dropping to the bench. The other change for the Lambs saw Iestyn Harris replace Plymouth Argyle loanee Harley Sneap in the side.
Stuart Henderson’s men started the encounter off strongly with Luke Mortimore and Crago both on the end of half-chances that threatened Seth Locke’s goal.
A minute after the half-hour mark, the visitors came close to taking the lead with skipper Ed Harrison nearly scoring from a sublime strike. Harrison chested the ball down from a long throw before volleying an effort just over the top of Locke’s crossbar, with the young goalkeeper looking a tad worried.
Tavistock’s persistence paid off as they eventually broke the deadlock, finding the net through a counter-attacking move.
Good interplay by Elliott and Mortimore saw the latter slip in Crago, who did well to get the wrong side of his defender before pulling the ball back. The ball deflected off the Manor Farm Captain into the path of Iestyn Harris, who took a touch before slipping the ball to Elliott. The diminutive midfielder opened his body up before rolling the ball into the bottom right corner for his 4th goal for the club since returning earlier this year.
One quickly became two as the energetic Crago pulled off a superb chip. After a hopeful through ball from Brooklyn Wilkins, a misplaced header back to the Manor Farm keeper was pounced on by Crago and he lobbed Locke to get his second for the club and the team’s second for the afternoon.
Two nearly became three before the break as well but it wasn’t to be.
The second 45 began slowly but after a quiet period, chances started to appear at both ends once again.
Substitutions were made to try and change the game but it was Crago who struck next, wrapping up the victory for the Lambs. Mortimore slotted him in and he proceeded to poke beyond Locke. This effort hit the post but Crago was on hand to tap home.
Crago wasn’t far off of completing his hat-trick as Tavi looked to really put their opponents to the sword however the score remained at 3-0 when the final whistle blew.
Following the victory, the Lambs now move up to 14th and are five points above the drop. After the defeat Manor Farm, drop to 10th with the Bristolian outfit next in action on Saturday as they take the trip to Didcot. The Lambs are also next in action on Saturday as they welcome promotion-chasing Evesham to Langsford Park.