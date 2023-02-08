The under 13 boys and girls races continued the good start to the day for TAC. Lamorna Cox and Zoe Bigham have been running well all season. Lamorna showed great grit to overtake a couple of runners when going up the steepest hill on the course which ultimately helped her achieve an excellent 4th position. Zoe was not far behind in 6th. Nell Maguire was third scorer for Tavistock who are top of the league with just one fixture remaining.