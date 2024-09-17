TWO half marathons and a few shorter races scattered over the region kept Tavistock Athletic Club runners occupied over the last week.
Ian Collacott (pictured) ran the Truro half marathon on Sunday, alongside 465 other runners. Mostly on road, the route starts and finishes at Lemon Quay in the city centre, but circuits the local country lanes and involves some significant hills, meaning this is not usually seen as a PB course.
Ian did well to finish in 1hr 36min 31s, 57th place overall and 8th in his M40 category.
Also on Sunday, four TAC athletes contested the Chippenham half marathon. Adam Holland finished 3rd overall in an excellent time of 1:11:05 with Nikki Kelly also running a great race to finish in 1:24:52, 7th woman and 6th in her age category. Hannah Smith and Alfie McIntosh, also running superbly, finished together in 1:30:03.
Sarah Holland and Tony Shearer joined the Roadford Reservoir Charity run on Sunday, with proceeds from entry fees going to Devon Air Ambulance. Sarah took on the 1-lap course, measuring a little over 5km and finished in 29:24. Tony went for the 2-lap option, a little over 10km, completing in 59:57.
On Tuesday, Sarah Holland and Tony Shearer also took on the last of the 2024 Armada 5k series in Saltram Park, joined by fellow runners Pate Bazley and Kate Rogers. Sarah finished in 24:35, followed by Pete in 25:21, Tony in 26:13 and Kate in 28:02.
As well as his Sunday half marathon, Adam Holland was also active during the week, taking 2nd place in the Yeovilton 5k in 15:23 and also achieving 2nd place in the 5-mile race on Weston-Super-Mare's promenade in 25:45.