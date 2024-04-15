A FABULOUS day is on offer this coming Saturday when the Dartmoor host their Point-to-Point meeting at the beautiful course situated at Flete Park near Ermington.
The first race is at 2pm with seven races on offer and over 100 entries received. To add to the day’s event there will be a parade of the legendary multiple winning National Hunt horses Frodon and Black Corton with Bryony Frost.
First up is the members race with 12 entries. With local trainer Lee Glanville holding two entries – Broadclyst and One Tree Hill – either could go well at their local track under jockey Pippa Glanville. Among their opponents could be Flaminger for trainer Purdy Caygill, looking to follow up on his win at Umberleigh last season.
Next up is the restricted race in which Fama Et Gloria and Fine Investment are both winners this season looking progressive, Conor’s Gift has the benefit of a mares weight allowance and Prophesea is an option for jockey Callum Pritchard to score on for the Les Jefford team.
The four-mile mixed open race sees the John Heard Quintin’s Man stand out being a Hunter Chase winner at Wincanton this season. From The Heart could run another solid race for trainer Laura Jones and sister Natalie Parker to ride.
In the grass roots conditions race, of the 13 entries Clever des Assence is another out of the Laura Jones yard who could follow up on wins gained last season but needs to defy top weight. Rocheston ran a 10-lengths third at Cothelstone and Skilful Lord won last season at Bratton Down could run well here.
The maiden race is run over two miles-and-four furlongs. All Night Parking (George Beilby) has finished runner up twice and deserves a win soon, Badbury Rings for trainer Robert Chanin ran two-and-a-half-length second at Larkhill in March, and Share A Moment ran second at Wadebridge and looks to be another ready to win soon.
Eleven are entered in the conditions race, many with recent wins including Punches Cross (Danielle Kenealy), Hearts Corner (Josh Newman), Aheadfullofdreams (Laura Pope) and Jubertilee (Dean Summersby).
Finally up is the three-mile maiden race, and of the 21 entered All Night Parking, Zalando, Free The Lion, and One Tree Hill all hint a previous form to be high in the betting.
The course offers a host of trade stands, bar, hot and cold food and refreshments and many bookies to place bets on your favourite horses. Entrance to the course is £15 per person including race card. Children under 16 go free. The course is located just outside Ermington – postcode PL21 9NU.
Check out the up-to-date information at wwwpointtopoint.co.uk or the Devon & Cornwall Point-to-Point page on Facebook.