A village school is celebrating after its hockey players won multiple awards and even an individual accolade.
More than 60 children from Horrabridge Primary School in Years 3 to 6 (ages seven to 11) took part in the annual Plymouth Hockey Tournament at Marjons College in Plymouth yesterday, Thursday, June 5.
The youngsters’ C team won the shield and the A team the cup for the overall winners.
John Clarke, headteacher and hockey coach along with teaching assistant Judi Turner, said: “Our A team won every match and didn't concede a single goal, although all of our teams put in strong performances, many with much younger players in. On top of that, Jack, from Year 6, won the award for the best boy player.
“Very well done to all of our hockey players from Years 3 to 6 who competed in our nine teams. They showed some fantastic skill and determination on display. At the end of the event, we came away with both shield and cup awards.
“Our predominantly Year 3 and 4 team came third overall which bodes very well for the future especially considering almost all the children taking part were Years 5 and 6.”
Horrabridge has won the hockey tournament now for three years running. It has been running for 25 years and is organised by Plymouth Lions Hockey Club.
