Horrabridge Primary School boys have triumphed in the small schools Devon County football finals as the West Devon entry.
Their success in the county final has won them the right to represent Devon in the regional finals. The boys were joined by the girls in the final. Both teams qualified earlier last year to represent West Devon in last Friday’s county final.
Both teams played with determination against some very strong opposition in the final.
The girls’ team won one match and drew two, and lost two. The boys’ team won three and lost one.
Therefore, the boys won the competition and qualified for the regional finals for the first time ever.
John Clarke, football coach and Horrabridge School headteacher, said: “This is the first time that our school boys have progressed to the regional finals and we are very much looking forward to playing against other county winners from the South West of England.”