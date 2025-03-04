OKEHAMPTON Hockey Club’s ladies’ seconds travelled to Paignton to play top of the league Newton Abbot on Saturday, March 1.
Knowing it would be a tough defensive, game they were reinforced by defender Mel Pike making her debut for the second team.
Okehampton started well with midfielders Zara Priday, Sienna Watts and captain Louise Weller working their socks off to close down attacks, however it wasn’t too long before Newton Abbot broke through and scored their first goal.
Stunning goalkeeping skills from joint player of the match Nai Oxborough were admired by the opposition and she cleared many attacks on goal. Defender Jennie Humphrie ensured hit-outs reached the midfield and forwards with her strong hits and aerials.
Plucky defender Abi Westlake worked tirelessly up the left side and Sophie Tripp and Sarah Bazely showed strong form in defence. However, despite playing some of their best hockey of the season, the scoreline was against Oke at half time.
The second half saw Sienna injured and off the pitch and forward Abi Drake dropping back into midfield where she displayed determination and skill. Anne Camp at right half fought for the ball and linked up play with joint player of the match, Lindsey Tawse, who drove forward and made a number of attempts on goal but couldn’t quite capitalise.
A 12-0 defeat made for an afternoon to forget on that front but the team still enjoyed the game and displayed the usual superb team spirit.
Coming next week is a home game with Devonport Services 2nd team the visitors, with this Okehampton side keen to get straight back out there.