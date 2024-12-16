Okehampton Hockey Club 0 Tavistock and Launceston 6
ON a pleasant winter's day, December 14, Okehampton Women’s Hockey 3rd XI dominated the first 10 minutes of their home match against Tavistock and Launceston 2nd XI.
Mel Pike, Emma Bisson and Megan Tucker enjoyed good possession on the left and they refused to let go- Megan and her sister Zennor Tucker tried many times to score but couldn't find the back of the net.
Tavistock and Launceston started to gain ground, and in turn put more pressure on Okehampton's defence, namely Kirsten Drake, Mel Priday, Debbie Pritchard and Nai Oxborough.
Following improved marking in the circle, Okehampton's defence kept the visitors at bay. Esther Payne, Abi Graves and Alex Collins were playing on the right and with the help of Anne-Marie Meaker in the centre, worked tirelessly to make ground, but Tavistock and Launceston had become more determined and scored their first goal 10 minutes before half time.
In the second half, Tavistock and Launceston moved swiftly down the pitch, leading them to quickly score their second goal. Okehampton goalkeeper Izzy Gee found herself facing more shots on goal and a third was soon to follow. Okehampton tried their best, but somehow couldn't get back into the game. Tavistock and Launceston ran away with another 3 goals.
The score was 6-0 to Tavistock & Launceston at the final whistle, with Okehampton battling right to the very end but unable to emerge with anything from the fixture. Esther Payne was named as the Player of the Match for Oke for her determination on the right.
There is now a break for Christmas with playing resuming in the new year, on January 4.