OKEHAMPTON LADIES 1s 4 PLYMOUTH LIONS 3s 3
OKEHAMPTON Ladies 1st team began the new season with an away fixture against Plymouth Lions 3s.
Oke began in a positive attacking mood pushing forward with every opportunity. Their style of play soon led to captain Hannah Whiteley scoring the first goal.
Oke moved the ball quickly and accurately around the pitch with Rachel Mercer controlling the midfield, distributing the ball with precision.
Just before halftime, Oke increased the lead with a well-worked team goal. Jane Jones cleared the ball from defence finding Anna Speak just inside the right-side line. Anna’s nifty stick work outwitted her Lions opposition giving space to pass the ball up field to Abi Cleave. Abi sent the ball at speed across the Lions circle where Lesley Bingham was perfectly placed to find the back of the net.
The second half saw the Lions change their game plan and play more attacking hockey. Oke defenders Nicola Bennie and Nicky Pedrick were quick to react, working hard to close down and tackle the Lions forwards.
Oke Goalkeeper Izzie Gee, in her debut game for the 1st team, made several crucial saves and clearances but the home team got their names on the score sheet from a bullet-like penalty corner shot.
Oke responded immediately when a cross-pitch ball from Rachel Mercer found Erin Godwin in space on the right. Erin used her speed, skill and strength to outwit several Lions players before striking the ball accurately to beat the goalie and give her team a 3-1 lead.
Plymouth Lions bounced back again piling on the pressure and getting their second goal after a goal-mouth scuffle.
Straight away, Oke pushed forward with midfielder Eleanor Pearce striking at goal from the top of the Lions circle. Lesley Bingham was waiting for the rebound off the keepers’ pads to score Oke’s fourth goal.
The home team were lucky to get a final goal from a penalty corner on the final whistle, but Oke came away with three well-deserved league points all the same.
Oke Ladies are in action again on Saturday, October 5 when they will play at home, hosting Bodmin for a 12:15 start.