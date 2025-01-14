OKEHAMPTON Hockey club staged the next round of the Devon U14 girls and boys hockey festivals on Sunday.
Teams from around the county were involved and the festival also provided the opportunity for some young umpires to develop their skills.
Sidmouth and Ottery, Ashmoor, Isca and Okehampton competed in the morning- the Okehampton girls acquitted themselves admirably and with plenty of support from the sidelines won lost and drew their games.
The boys followed in the afternoon with a triangular festival with Isca and Ashmoor, which tested the resolve of the young Okehampton players, but they responded well winning one and losing the other. The next round will be in March.
Okehampton Hockey Club run hockey sessions for 8-14-year-olds on Saturday mornings, and men's and ladies' sessions during the week. If you are interested in having a go and playing some hockey, please get in touch: [email protected].