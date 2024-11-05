Okehampton Ladies III 3-3 Dart IV
OKEHAMPTON Ladies’ thirds travelled down to Totnes on a perfect day for hockey, with no wind or rain.
The Dart team (a development team) looked fast and fit with some experienced hands amongst them, and so it proved.
It was a game where the ball sails up one end, and then down the other, and back again (assisted by some excellent hitouts from Sandy Douglas for Okehampton). Supportive and accurate passing between all players led to Emma Bisson sprinting down the last 25 of the right-wing, crossing to Viv Wetherington and for Alex Collins (captain) to secure the first goal.
Okehampton secured two more textbook goals, one finished again by Alex Collins and the second given the final trick by Megan Tucker.
The score was three up to Okehampton at half time but in the second half, the young legs and large squad (with lots of subbing) just gave Dart the edge.
Despite the hard work of all players, and particularly Naomi Oxborough (player of the match), Dart had the advantage. Dart scored first with a cannonball of a shot to make it 3-1. Izzy Gee in goal saved a high shot and got it over the crossbar but another sneaked past as the pace got hot.
Kristen Drake worked well at left back, blocking several attacks but again, Dart’s agile team snuck around and got their third goal to equalise. Both teams revved up further (as much as the tired legs of some of the Okehampton players could), but the final whistle went with the score at three all.
Both teams had a thoroughly fun time playing in good spirit with excellent umpiring and the result reflected the balance of the game.
Okehampton thirds are away next Saturday playing Ocean City fourths.