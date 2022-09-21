Heroic Hannah wins half Ironman in Weymouth
Subscribe newsletter
Local athlete Hannah Worth took the 40-44 age-group win at the prestigious Half Ironman race on Sunday, September 18, in Weymouth.
Hannah finished as the ninth lady overall from a packed field of over 400 women.
The half ironman distance covers a 1.9km Swim, 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile half marathon run.
Hannah completed the race in 5 hours 4 minutes, made up of a 35-minute swim, 2 hour 38 minute bike ride and 1 hour 41 minute run.
Hannah said: ‘I’m super chuffed with the times I achieved, it’s really about trying to get the times you think you deserve from the training you put in day in day out and the rest depends on things out of your control.
‘I didn’t know where I was in the race until I got on to the run and my husband, Dan, started shouting at me that I was winning. I knew I’d had a good bike leg but was excited to hear I was right up there, and also very relieved to have kept hold of it to the end.’
The age-group win has qualified Hannah for a slot at the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in Finland in August 2023. She is looking forward to a winter of training and would like to thank Mount Kelly Swim Centre and Meadowlands Leisure Centre for their continued support and Tavisock Wheelers and Tavistock Athletic Club for making training so enjoyable.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |