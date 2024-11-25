OKEHAMPTON Flyers gymnasts tumbled their way to victory at the South West Club Tumbling Championships in Newton Abbot, with lots of podium places and top-eight rankings.
Tumbling gymnasts perform three passes down a narrow sprung track and are marked for form and speed for skills such as cartwheels, round-offs, flics and somersaults.
At club one level, Olivia Kenneally came 9th in the 7-year-old girls’ class and Charlie Ralph came 10th in the 8-year-old class. Violet Smith took the silver medal in the 9-year-old class, with Renee Keenor coming 6th, Phoebe Bowden 8th, Olivia Garnsworthy 9th and Isla Hutchins 15th.
In the 10-year-old class, Ronni Gardiner won gold, with Kathryn Scott-Tucker and Flo Stallion coming joint 5th, Elodie-Eve Gardiner 9th and Lily Anderson 13th. In the 11-year-old class, Anya Hemsley came 1st and Poppy Smith 2nd, with Rosie Cann 7th, and Meagan Fletcher and Amelia Trask joint 9th.
Paige Raines won gold and Gracie Cann won bronze in the 12-13 category, with Isla Keenor coming 4th.
For club two, Bo Langman won gold and Emily Szwanc won bronze in the 11–12-year-old group. In the club three 11-12 grade, Alicia-Rose Janowski came 9th.
In the club four 9-10 female class, Daisy Crompton also won gold, with Connie James winning silver in the club 4 13-14 female category.
The gymnasts showed great team spirit over the day. The club would like to thank club coaches Teegan Smith, Julie Keenor and Connie James for coaching all day, and Bethany Hill for judging.