OKEHAMPTON Flyers gymnast Mason Parker-Groves recently won the prestigious Home Nations event in double mini trampoline (DMT), representing England.
Only four boys in Mason's age group were selected to represent England. At national DMT events, gymnasts compete two high difficulty passes and are marked for form (execution), landings and difficulty.
In the first round, Mason scored an extremely high 1.7 above second place, with high execution and difficulty scores across all passes, going on to win a very intense final.
Mason started the season competing in his first Junior European trials at Lilleshall National Sports Centre in February, in the 13-16 age group. He went on to win two silver medals in the national English qualifier in both trampolining and DMT in the 13-14 age group, and then to win a national gold medal in DMT at the first British Championship qualifier and a bronze medal in trampolining.
Mason's coach, Vicki Pritchard, said: “Mason has been working very hard in training, achieving new double double passes. He is working on his execution and on increasing his difficulty ready for the other national competitions this season.”
Okehampton Flyers has set up extra DMT sessions after school on a Tuesday and Wednesday at Parklands Leisure Centre.
It runs participation sessions for 3-21 year olds in gymnastics and trampolining, where young people work towards badges and certificates and novice competitions, and squad sessions in trampolining, DMT and tumbling, where gymnasts work towards British Gymnastics regional, national and international competitions.
This year, the club has had four gymnasts compete at FIG national level (the highest level in the UK), with three new to FIG level this year, and sixteen compete at English national level, many of them new to English competitions.
Anyone interested in trying out trampolining, DMT, gymnastics or tumbling, or trialling for the club squads can contact [email protected].
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