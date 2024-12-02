OKEHAMPTON Golf Club members took part in a fourball two-to-count Stableford competition on Saturday, November 30 and both divisions were contested by some very tight scores.
Evan Rees, Paul Douglas, Bryan Evans & Steve Peake were the winners in Division One with a score of 64 points, beating Gareth Holt, Dave Chammings, Matt Mills & Rod Wright by a single point, with them totalling 63.
Closely following them, on 62 points, was the quartet of Richard Johnson, Stuart Tolley, Rich Camies & Barry Down.
Division Two was won with the best score of the day, 65 points, courtesy of Pete Okopski, David Stanbury, Steve Pole & Stephen Squires.
Steve Browne, John Tatman, Kerry Skinner & Steve Pike were second with 64 points and John Haley, Graham Pengelly, Fred Cooke & Jerry Lock were third with 59 points.
This was followed in the evening with the Captain's Inauguration, where the club welcomed in new captain Stuart Tolley, who took over the reins of office from retiring captain Richard Johnson. A delicious Italian-themed dinner was enjoyed by everyone and served by Adam Hatten Catering.
Congratulations go to Richard for his year in charge and now everyone looks forward to Stuart’s tenure.
Subsequently, on Sunday, there was a three-ball two-to-count Stableford competition with winning scores in the 60s once again.
The triumvirate of Paul Rattenbury, Alan Searle & David Stanbury came out on top with 64 points, joined on the podium by Steve Peake, Steve Heyes & Rob Curtis (60 points) and Stuart Tolley, Paul Fewings & David Haines-Lawson (59 points).