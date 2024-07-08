OKEHAMPTON Golf Club hosted a Men’s Four Ball Better Ball open competition on Saturday July 6 and the winners led the way with a whopping 48 points.
Chris Back and Redd Cann were the victorious duo ahead of Matt Chamberlain and Rob Holland, who themselves collated 45 points.
Stuart Brealy and Bill Tucker were in third via countback and Lewis Parry & D Trewin, the fourth-placed pair, also finished on 45.
The best visitor prize was won by Jeffrey Land and Timothy Nuttall of Taunton and Pickeridge with 41 points, one point ahead of Bovey Tracey’s Michael Jordan and Mark Bolt.
Meanwhile, there was an individual medal competition in the ladies’ section and the winner was Ann Murray with Nett 68 score. Marcia Collett and Frances Harbron completed the podium on 71 and 74 respectively.