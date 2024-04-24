Super vets teams from the Tamar and Tavy Gig Club triumphed at the recent Roadford Races final.
Both the men’s and women’s teams came first in the Roadford Races League.
Meanwhile the club finished fourth overall.
An excellent turnout with crews in every race, some first time racers and the IOS crews competing in their last races before the World Pilot Gig Championships in St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly next week.
Club chair Charlotte Bowyer said: “Great results and fantastic team spirit - go Tamar and Tavy!”
The race scoreboard (Submitted)