Competition at the front of the race was as fierce as ever. Amazingly, four of the first six to cross the line were TAC athletes in the Under-13 or Under-15 age categories. The overall winner was Reuben Sebag-Montifiore, a U15 runner who finished in 17min 31s. First Senior Male was Daniel Westlake of Storm Plymouth running club, who finished in 3rd place, in a time of 18min exactly. First female was Carly Wardle, an F35 runner, in 21:41.