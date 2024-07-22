AS IF the Tavistock Relays weren’t enough for Tavistock Athletic Club this week, they also held a special edition of their monthly Tavy 5k race on Saturday morning, supported by the Lions of Tavistock as part of the Carnival events.
Under the special carnival theme of 'Get Animated', runners of all ages were encouraged to turn up and run in fancy dress. Judging was carried out by the Lions and prizes awarded before the race start.
In spite of torrential rain, all 101 runners completed the course. These included two groups from TAC's recent Couch to 5k programmes who completed their training by running the course.
Competition at the front of the race was as fierce as ever. Amazingly, four of the first six to cross the line were TAC athletes in the Under-13 or Under-15 age categories. The overall winner was Reuben Sebag-Montifiore, a U15 runner who finished in 17min 31s. First Senior Male was Daniel Westlake of Storm Plymouth running club, who finished in 3rd place, in a time of 18min exactly. First female was Carly Wardle, an F35 runner, in 21:41.
Elsewhere on Saturday evening, five TAC runners popped over to Plymstock to contest the Muddy Duck 10k, organised by Plymstock Road Runners, which started and finished at Oreston School.
The race was the latest in the Armada Grand Prix series, where runners accumulate points throughout the year for their standings in each race, and the slippery conditions added to the drama.
Sarah Holland won her FV45 age category in a time of 53:28, Tony Shearer won his MV70 category in 54:42. Pete Bazley, who was the first home from the TAC contingent, was 3rd MV65 in 52:47. Donna Stacey and Lisa Mabey finished almost together in 55:45 and 55:50 respectively.