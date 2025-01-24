MIDDLESBROUGH are believed to be closing in on the signing of Plymouth Argyle forward Morgan Whittaker.
Reports today suggest the two Sky Bet Championship clubs have reportedly agreed a fee of £8million, which would be £6m up front, plus a further £2m in add-ons.
Speculation has been rife for weeks that the 24-year-old could be set to depart Home Park this month - and that only intensified on Wednesday evening when the talented attacker failed to show up for Argyle’s 5-0 defeat to Burnley at Home Park.
Argyle head coach Miron Muslic refused to comment on the speculation following the loss, which extended the club’s winless run in the league to 14 games. However, he does seemed resigned to the fact that Whittaker - who signed permanently for the Greens back in 2023 from Swansea City - is to move on.
Whittaker netted nine times and registered seven assists during his half season on loan at Argyle to help them win Championship promotion in 2023. Signing permanently that summer, he scored 20 goals with eight assists last term as he made the Championship Team of the Season.
This current campaign, however, Whittaker - a bit like Argyle - has struggled to find form, netting just four times, the last of which was his crucial winner in the Emirates FA Cup third round victory over Premier League Brentford.
Should everything go to plan with a medical, Whittaker is expected to complete his move to the North East in the next 48 hours, although he will not be available for Boro’s trip to Preston North End tomorrow.
In a further blow for the Pilgrims, a proposed move for defender Mike Eerdhuijzen appears to have fallen through.
Argyle had reportedly agreed a £1.1-million deal with Sparta Rotterdam for the Dutch defender, who has had a change of heart over the move due to the club’s lowly position in the Championship.