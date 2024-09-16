South West Peninsula League Premier East
Sidmouth Town 3 Okehampton Argyle 0
OKEHAMPTON Argyle’s unbeaten run came to an end in this game against the team one place below them in the table, writes Charlie Bond.
As a result, their positions are reversed and Argyle now slip to third place. Sidmouth are a strong team and were the better on the day but Argyle did fall foul of some strange refereeing decisions in a physical match.
Both teams started off strongly and play moved from end to end and for the first 40 minutes, the teams were evenly matched. Dan Koita looked strong up front and worked really hard but was booked for a reasonable challenge with the referee yielding to the pressure of the Sidmouth defenders.
Argyle missed a few opportunities with Josh Coles one of the guilty parties but Sidmouth made just as many themselves and enjoyed more possession in midfield.
The deadlock was broken on 43 minutes when Sidmouth played the ball forward into the Okey box and Jamie Vaughan-Ryall was brought down by an Argyle defender. The spot kick was fired home by Liam Carey giving Jack Arthur no chance in the Okehampton goal.
Okehampton started the second half with ten men after Sam Lynam was sin-binned for 10 minutes at half-time for querying a refereeing decision.
Sidmouth were the stronger team now and increased their lead on 61 minutes when Okehampton defended Elliott Driver’s free kick badly and allowed the ball to run across the goal for Vaughan-Ryall to nod it around Arthur and then turn the ball home.
Things got worse for Argyle on 80 minutes when Jack Arthur was red-carded for handling the ball outside the box. At the same time, Jake Rowe was sin-binned for ten minutes for asking the referee to consult his linesman over the decision, leaving Okehampton down to 9 men.
Substitute Aaron Hicks, normally a centre back, came on and took the keeper’s jersey and held out until 91 minutes when under pressure from Ryan Gilpin, the ball broke loose and Gilpin was able to tap home into an empty net.
Prior to this defeat, Okey had won five and drawn two so this is likely a blip more than anything. They currently sit third, behind only Sidmouth and then league leaders Cullompton Rangers, the latter being the only team still undefeated in the division.
Next Saturday, Okehampton face an FA Vase tie at home to Millbrook with a 3pm kick-off. Then the following Tuesday, they are away to Brixham in the Devon St Lukes Bowl kick-off 7.30pm.