TAVISTOCK U16s, one of Tavistock Community Football Club’s many teams in the Devon Junior and Minor League, have had a season to celebrate!
Winning the league and reaching the final of the cup is about as good as it gets and so the players can rightfully feel very proud of their achievements.
They lost just once in the league and racked up some fantastic results. On the way to winning a first-ever league title, they scored a whopping 88 goals and conceded a mere 16 at the other end.
The cup quarter-final match saw them come from 2-0 down to draw and then win on penalties against a very strong and motivated Hunter, and then another draw and win on penalties against an excellent YMCA side in the semi-finals.
They ultimately came up short at the final hurdle, losing by a single goal to Polperro, but it was a great cup journey nonetheless.