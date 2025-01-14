SOUTHERN LEAGUE SOUTH
Exmouth Town 1 Tavistock AFC 0
A LATE Tor Swann penalty broke the hearts of a defensively strong Tavistock AFC side in their latest outing, writes Luca Sperti.
The debutant’s goal from the spot was enough for high-flyers Exmouth Town to collect another three points in the Southern League South.
Stuart Henderson made a pair of changes to the XI that started the recent draw with Larkhall Athletic, captain Ed Harrison returning to the side in the place of Harry French who has joined the West Bromwich Albion academy, plus Aaron Dearing was replaced in goal by Josh Oak.
Moving into the encounter and the first half chance of the game involved a familiar face, with former Lamb Ben Steer winning a free-kick down the right wing for Exmouth. The eventual set-piece came to nothing though.
Brooklyn Wilkins had the first sight of goal for Tavi, being set up by Luke Steer who took on three Exmouth defenders. The former’s low-driven was heading towards the far corner before the Town captain Mike Landricombe blocked it and the second opportunity presented to Wilkins came and went as well.
A goalward effort from Landricombe at the other end was cleared off the line by fullback Iestyn Harris, before hitting the bar and eventually being cleared. Both teams showed evidence of their ability to cause issues in the final third.
Joe Belsten was regularly involved for Exmouth in the first half, crossing well and troubling the Tavistock defence but neither side were able to find a breakthrough before the break.
After a tight first 45, the game continued to flow in a similar vein in the second half with both sides still working each other out and staying compacted.
Shortly after the hour mark, Tavi had what was surely their biggest chance of the afternoon.
Following neat interplay between Harrison and Liam Prynn, the latter slipped the ball out wide to Ruben Kane, who sent in a floating cross across the box. Harrison met the cross, acrobatically swinging himself in the air before bicycle-kicking the ball towards the corner only to be denied by the woodwork. What a goal that would have been!
Changes flooded on at both ends and it wasn’t until added time that the first and only goal of the game arrived, an onrushing Oak bringing down Aaron Denny in the penalty area.
Substitute and debutant Swann stepped up for the Town and rolled his effort into the bottom left corner with Oak diving the other way.
Despite seven minutes of added time, the Lambs were unable to create any chances for a late equaliser and so fell to another 1-0 defeat.
Tavi remain in the bottom four and are five points adrift of safety, next up is the visit of Bishops Cleeve to Langsford Park on Saturday 18.