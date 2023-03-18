The Lambs came out for the second half determined to get back on level terms and in the opening minutes Prynn worked himself to the by-line to send the ball in hard and low with no one able to apply the finishing touch. Hawes then shot over before the Lambs had the chance to level just after the hour, Prynn appeared to be fouled in the area but play continued as Grant collected the ball and was sent tumbling for the referee to point to the spot.