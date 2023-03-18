Despite the midweek rain, Langsford Park passed an early inspection for this match to go ahead with many games in the area postponed, writes Eric Pinch.
Dan Evans returned, replacing the injured Taylor Scarff. Brandon Pursall, Josh Grant and Iestyn Harris all returned to the starting line-up with Oscar Massey keeping his place.
A couple of early chances for the Lambs in the opening five minutes after some neat one touch football allowed Tallan Burns to chip the ball goalwards over keeper Lewis Adams but he gathered the ball.
Again some neat footwork put Grant in on goal but his low strike was blocked and held by the keeper.
But it was the Swans who took an early lead on 12 minutes. Dale Evans corner was partly cleared back to him to send the ball back in. It appeared that Liam Prynn had headed into his own net but it was later confirmed that captain William Hawes had made the connection.
Massey then goes on a jinking run into the area to let fly but Adams pulled off a good save. A period of sustained pressure from the Lambs around the 20 minute mark forced a series of corners and free kicks all came to nothing with Harris injuring his hand, Despite continuing he was replaced by Joe O’Connor on the half hour.
The visitors were always dangerous on the break and just prior to the break Hawes would send Joe Shutt running to turn inside in the area but his effort goes just wide.
Those couple of early chances not taken saw it 1-0 to the Swans at half time.
The Lambs came out for the second half determined to get back on level terms and in the opening minutes Prynn worked himself to the by-line to send the ball in hard and low with no one able to apply the finishing touch. Hawes then shot over before the Lambs had the chance to level just after the hour, Prynn appeared to be fouled in the area but play continued as Grant collected the ball and was sent tumbling for the referee to point to the spot.
The chance went as the league’s top scorer Prynn’s kick bounced off the bottom of the upright and cleared up field for Ethan Dunbar to have a chance but his effort went over.
Ed Harrison sent in a low cross that Adams gathered but the Lambs would not be denied a share of the points. Prynn redeemed himself for the earlier miss as he got behind the defence, got to the ball before Adams and slotted home.
A point gained for both sides, Slimbridge in the quest to avoid relegation and the Lambs in theirs to stay in contention for the play-offs.
League results went in favour of the Lambs with no fewer than seven out of the nine fixtures all ending in draws which meant they stay in the final play-off position.
Sovereign Wines Man of the Match was Liam Prynn, and attendance was 168.
Forthcoming fixtures:
Saturday, April 1, away to Exmouth, 3pm KO.
Wednesday, April 5, home to AFC Totton, 7.45pm KO.