Sun shines on OCRA Small Schools Football Tournament
ABOVE and LEFT: A victorious Mary Tavy and Brentor team. RIGHT: Lamerton V Lewtrenchard. BELOW: Gulworthy A V Meavy B. BELOW RIGHT: Lamerton V Meavy.
Organised by Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA), Gulworthy Primary School hosted the Small Schools Football Tournament on Thursday, October 6.
The weather was very kind with a warm sun shining on everyone.
Ten teams entered the event, they were divided into two pools.
The winners of both pools had to be separated on goal difference with Mary Tavy and Brentor and Gulworthy A drawing on nine points each.
By virtue of scoring 2 more goals, Mary Tavy & Brentor went into the final against Meavy A who also won through to the final courtesy of scoring one more goal than Lewtrenchard. Both teams had 10 points.
It was a very exciting final with Mary Tavy and Brentor breaking the deadlock and winning 1-0 with 30 seconds left to play.
Lewtrenchard beat Gulworthy A 1-0 and were third placed.
