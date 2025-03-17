SOUTHERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Tavistock AFC 4 Cinderford Town 0
TAVISTOCK AFC picked up a third win on the bounce courtesy of braces from attacking duo Liam Prynn and Luke Mortimore, writes Luca Sperti.
The Lambs were able to bring Cinderford Town’s strong form to a halt at Langsford Park as they themselves are resurgent, battling away from the relegation zone. They did so in the absence of manager Stuart Henderson with his assistant Darren Spong taking charge alongside Kevin Squire and Calum Devonport.
The red and black Devonshire outfit made four changes from the side that defeated Melksham on Wednesday with Max Edgecombe and Tom Symons coming in for the injured pair of Joe Alman and Iestyn Harris. Matt Andrew and Jack Crago were also unavailable for the Lambs in this encounter, with Ruben Kane and Harley Sneap returning to the side in attacking positions.
Cinderford, fresh off of scoring eight goals in their previous outing, started the game as the stronger of the two and went close to taking the lead after just three minutes, Aaron Dearing tipping an effort onto the crossbar.
Tavi enjoyed some chances of their own after this with former Willand man Mortimore a constant thorn in the side of the opposition.
After Cinderford had already picked up a pair of yellow cards, both teams saw players enter the book. Striker Alex Bonthron was carded for an unnecessary push on Joel Jackson with Ruben Kane then talking his way into a yellow.
With half-time approaching, a chance for the Lambs saw Mortimore slip in Prynn, on an angle. The in-form striker did well to get a shot away, with his effort being saved well by Lewis Adams and out for a corner.
From the resulting set-piece, Tavistock took the lead. An in-swinging cross by Tyler Elliott caused Adams problems, who dropped the ball from what looked to be an easy catch. The ball fell straight into the path of Prynn, who flicked the ball home for his 22nd of an impressive season.
They retained this lead going into the break, the game a tight and scrappy affair up until this point with all still to play for.
It didn’t take long for the hosts to double their lead in the second half thanks to another pinpoint delivery from Elliott. Mortimore was on hand to head into the top corner, making it three goals in as many games and four in total for Tavi.
Cinderford were unable to find that goal to get them back into the fixture with Tavistock striking next instead and who else would score but Liam Prynn. The talismanic figure muscled a defender off of the ball and paired this with a powerful finish to surely put the game to bed at Langsford Park.
A clever headed by Mortimore from another great delivery saw the former Okehampton Argyle man add a brace of his own on the day and he came close to making it a hat-trick, going for glory with a curling effort and watching it whisper just wide of the post.
4-0 was how it ended and what a win to make it three wins on the bounce for the Lambs, a victory that sees them jump to 14th place.
After the defeat, Cinderford remain bottom and will face Thatcham Town next whilst Tavi head to Bristol Manor Farm on Saturday.