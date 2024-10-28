SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER EAST
Okehampton Argyle 3 Bridport 1
OKEHAMPTON ARGYLE really upped their game in the second half last Saturday to win this match against a powerful Bridport side, writes Charlie Bond.
Bridport pressed hard from the off and put a lot of pressure on the home defence, where Steve Goss and Jake Rowe in the centre of the back four and keeper Jack Arthur, looked strong and safe all afternoon.
The game rapidly moving from end to end and Bridport had the first real chance on 10 minutes, when a powerful shot brought a great save out of the aforementioned Arthur.
Argyle came back and a good shot from Dan Koita was pushed away by the Bridport keeper and then on 27 minutes a good effort by Jake Rowe from wide on the right was cleared by the away defence.
Half-time was reached with the score at 0-0 but Bridport had looked the more dangerous side in attack.
The second half was only two minutes old when Argyle took the lead. A great ball by Craig Penberthy saw Luke Mortimore flick the ball between two defenders and crash home an unstoppable shot.
Two minutes later another great through ball saw Dan Koita run into the box and fire home a great shot.
Any thoughts that this would seal the match were soon dismissed as Bridport came back at Argyle and on 66 minutes, reduced the arrears with a scrambled goal from a corner. This was the sign for Okehampton to, once again, turn the screw on the Bridport defence and on 77 minutes, a good corner by Luke Alden brought about the third.
Steve Goss flicked on the corner to Goss to Luke Mortimore who scored with a lovely volley from the left side of the box. Three minutes later, a great effort from Mortimore from outside the box hit the visitors' crossbar, but there was to be no further scoring.
Argyle were good for this 3-1 win on home soil and it means they continue to lead the way in the SWPL Premier East (prior to the midweek action for them and second-placed Cullompton Rangers, taking on on Torrington AFC and Bishops Lydeard respectively on Tuesday 29).
Next Saturday, Okehampton are home to Honiton Town in the league with a 3pm kick-off. Their closest challengers, Cully and Newton Abbot Spurs, will meanwhile be going toe-to-toe at Speeds Meadow, a clash that gives Argyle an even bigger edge in the title race.