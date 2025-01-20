TOBY Pullman was the standout talent in the South West Peninsula League Premier East this weekend.
Louis Cane may have netted a hat-trick in Sidmouth Town’s 4-1 home win over Torrington AFC but his feat was superseded by a four-goal haul from Pullman.
The forward hasn’t played all that much football this season following a major injury and so Newton Abbot Spurs boss Marc Revell will have been delighted to see Pullman announce his return to the fold with such emphasis.
4-1 was the score at The Rec as Spurs picked up a 12th victory of the campaign, dispatching of mid-table Honiton Town in a comfortable fashion.
They are now just one point behind third-placed Okehampton Argyle, for who it was a third weekend without any action. Argyle had two games postponed due to inclement weather and this time around, there was no game scheduled, making for an unfortunately long break.
To make matters worse, key forward Dan Koita has been poached by Tiverton Town of the Southern League Premier South. Koita, who is Argyle’s top scorer with 17, followed by Luke Mortimore on 13, made his debut for Tiverton as a substitute at Hanwell Town on Saturday.
Three consecutive defeats in all competitions combined with numerous injuries and this major blow make up for an uphill task for Okey as they try to revive their title hopes.
Elsewhere, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police were in action and they described the performance from Bishops Lydeard, which saw the Somerset team return home with all three points, as a “Dogged and determined display.”
A 13-game unbeaten streak in the league, dating back to the end of August, came to a close with this narrow 2-1 loss.
Stoke (5th) travel to Torrington AFC (15th) next up whilst Argyle (3rd) host Bovey Tracey (10th).