In the league, Newton Abbot Spurs were scheduled to host Middlezoy Rovers at The Rec, Honiton Town and Bovey Tracey AFC should have gone toe-to-toe in East Devon, Teignmouth AFC were heading to Bishops Lydeard and the in-form Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police had a major test at Broadley Lane against top-of-the-table Sidmouth Town but all of these games were unfortunately rained off.