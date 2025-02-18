WALTER C Parson SW Peninsula East action was completely disrupted over the weekend with one League Cup clash the only game to survive the weather on Saturday, February 15.
In this solitary outing, Torridgeside AFC lost 3-2 at Penlee Park, the home of Penzance. Goals from Kyle Paine and George Shapland weren’t enough for the visitors as the Cornish side prevailed courtesy of Charles Young’s single and Jacob Trudgeon’s double.
Okehampton Argyle were also supposed to be playing cup football on Saturday, a fascinating encounter at Speeds Meadow against a high-flying Cullompton Rangers now needing to be rearranged for another day.
In the league, Newton Abbot Spurs were scheduled to host Middlezoy Rovers at The Rec, Honiton Town and Bovey Tracey AFC should have gone toe-to-toe in East Devon, Teignmouth AFC were heading to Bishops Lydeard and the in-form Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police had a major test at Broadley Lane against top-of-the-table Sidmouth Town but all of these games were unfortunately rained off.
Looking ahead now and with fingers and toes crossed for a dry weekend, Okehampton Argyle have the chance to grab a first victory of 2025 as they visit rock-bottom Axminster Town. The Tigers have a record of 3-1-16 with a goal difference of -53 and Argyle won the reverse fixture 4-1 in November thanks to goals from Luke Mortimore (2), Josh Robins and Jake Rowe.
Elsewhere, Newton Spurs have a week off before heading to Mill Marsh Park to take on local rivals Bovey Tracey on March 1. Talking of Bovey and before they can cross paths with Marc Revell’s men they must first host Crediton United.
Middlezoy vs Stoke Gabriel, Bridport FC vs Bishops Lydeard, Elburton Villa vs Sidmouth Town, Teignmouth vs Torrington AFC and Torridgeside vs Honiton Town are the other SWPL East games this weekend.