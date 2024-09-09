OKEHAMPTON Argyle put in a superb second-half display to beat Teignmouth AFC and move to the top of the league, albeit temporarily, writes Charlie Bond.
Argyle hosted Teignmouth in the Southwest Peninsula League Premier Division East on Wednesday, September 4 and secured a commendable 5-0 victory.
The first half of the match was very even and both sides played some good football without creating too many chances. They went into the break at 0-0.
Argyle upped their game after the interval and within five minutes, pressure on the Teignmouth keeper from Dan Koita saw the ball break loose to Luke Mortimore who finished into an empty net. On 60 minutes, Okehampton increased their lead when a lovely in-swinging corner from Billy Tucker, was nodded in at the back post by Koita.
10 minutes later, Oke produced the move of the game when a forward pass Koita saw him brilliantly back-heel the ball through the Teignmouth defence for Tucker to run onto and around the keeper before firing home.
Late goals from Mortimore and Josh Robbins put the icing on the cake with Koita earning the Man of the Match award for his attacking brilliance.
Later that week, on Saturday 7, Argyle went on the road to visit Elburton Villa in another league fixture.
This was always going to be a tough game against a strong Villa side who are always difficult to face on their home patch, so a 2-2 draw is by no means a bad result.
Argyle captain Alex Gray was absent from this one having just become a father and vice-captain Jake Rowe was also unavailable.
Torrential rain made for an interesting game and it was Elburton who adapted better to the wet conditions.
Argyle started off well and continued with some of the lovely attacking football they played in the second half against Teignmouth. On eight minutes, a great ball down the right saw Dan Koita use his speed to get into the box where he was brought down. The resulting penalty was stroked home into the corner of the net by Josh Coles.
The home side hit back through a penalty of their own after a goal-bound shot struck the hand of Robbins. MacPherson stepped up to fire home the equaliser for Elburton from the spot and Okey were feeling a little lucky not to be down to ten men.
Elburton put the pressure on after the break and Jack Alexander gave them the lead on 50 minutes with a fine effort.
Things were not looking good for Argyle at this stage but they showed tremendous character to fight back and produce some good movements going forward- Robbins making up for the conceding of the penalty with a stunning 30-yard equalizer.
This leaves Argyle in second place with hard games against Sidmouth Town and Cullompton Rangers coming up.