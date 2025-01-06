SOUTHERN LEAGUE SOUTH
Larkhall Athletic 2 Tavistock AFC 2
A LATE lare Liam Prynn penalty and heroics by Tavistock AFC goalkeeper Aaron Dearing ensured that they took a point away from Larkhall Athletic, reports Luca Sperti.
Tavi came into their first game of 2025 making five changes from the side that was defeated at home to Falmouth Town. Exeter City loanee Max Edgecombe came into the side for his debut replacing former Exeter man Alfie Cunnigham who dropped to the bench.
Brooklyn Wilkins, Iestyn Harris, Joe Alaman and Harry French were the other four to return to the starting XI.
After a couple of early chances at either end, the Lambs took the lead from a corner in the 14th minute. Edgecombe’s cross was met by Tavistock top scorer Liam Prynn whose flick hit Larkhall midfielder Aaron Hicks and beat the helpless Adam Forster.
This lead didn’t last long with the home side firing back on 20 minutes. Eben Mortimer-Taylor’s curling effort from outside the box hit the post and rolled in, leaving Aaron Dearing with no chance of keeping out.
With Larkhall in search of a go-ahead goal, Dearing had to be at his best to deny a shot from Spencer Dymond-Hall, keeping out the former Okehampton Argyle man shortly before he then had to get down low to another effort, this time from Max Williams.
Dearing pulled off one more excellent save prior to the break whilst, at the other end, French presented Prynn with a golden chance for another. However, the forward’s goal-bound effort was blocked expertly a few yards away from the line by Dymond-Hall.
In the second half, with the hour mark approaching, Tavi thought they had a penalty for Forster’s trip on Luke Steer but the goalkeeper’s blushes were saved by a late flag from the linesman.
Just two minutes later, the home side went down the other end and took the lead for the first time in the encounter. Good hold-up play by the impressive Evra Yao saw the diminutive forward lay the ball to Mortimer-Taylor, who made his way into the box and smashed a shot on goal. Dearing made the stop only for the Larkhall winger to convert on the rebound.
Aaron Hicks may well have been lucky to stay on the field for the Larks shortly after, getting away with just a yellow card for a late and high challenge on Joel Jackson.
Steer was heavily involved yet again for the away team but squandered a couple of huge chances and it looked as if he would rue this, with Yao winning a penalty from Jackson. A quite ridiculous save saw Dearing keep Hicks’ effort at bay though, leaving the deficit at just the single goal.
Substitute Henry Donovan came close to equalising but it was the ever-reliable Prynn that eventually struck, converting a penalty of his own deep into added time. Steer was clattered in the box in the fourth of five added minutes and then his captain made no mistake from the spot.
Prynn took his tally to 17 goals for the season which surpasses his entire haul for the 2023/24 campaign, but more importantly, he, along with the heroics of Dearing in goal, rescued the Lambs a point on their travels.
Next up for Tavi is a Devon Derby at Exmouth Town on Saturday 11.