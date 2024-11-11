Argyle brought on 17-year-old substitute Owen Pickard for the last 20 minutes to rest Dan Koita who had run himself into the ground up front. In injury time, with 96 minutes gone, Pickard played a good ball to Luke Mortimore and then drew defenders to the right for Mortimore to run through three tackles and fire home brilliantly into the bottom corner from the edge of the box, putting the game to bed.