AFTER last week’s win over Middlezoy in the league, Okehampton Argyle faced a long journey to face them again in the FA Vase on Saturday 24, writes Charlie Bond.
This game was no classic but both teams put in plenty of effort on a very hot afternoon.
Once again, Okehampton were far from clinical in front of goal and there is still room for improvement despite a solid start to the season.
In an even first half, Oke took the lead five minutes before the break with Luke Mortimore crossing to centre-back Steve Goss who headed home.
Five minutes after the interval, Argyle increased their lead, Sam Lynam partnering a great run from fullback with an assist for Josh Coles.
A game Middlezoy side halved the deficit 10 minutes later via Dan Lismore but Okehampton were able to hold on their lead from there on out.
Cornish side Millbrook await Argyle next month in the next round of the Vase.