Southwest Peninsula League Premier East
Okehampton Argyle 6 Bishops Lydeard 1
OKEHAMPTON Argyle played some great football to win this game against a spirited Bishops Lydeard side who never gave up, writes Charlie Bond.
After only four minutes, Argyle took the lead when Luke Mortimore played a great ball over the visitors’ defence for Dan Koita to run onto and finish with a lob over the advancing keeper.
The Okeys were putting together some lovely passing movements and 14 minutes later, they extended their lead, when Josh Coles finished off a great low ball across the box from Billy Tucker. With Argyle on top, it only took a further seven minutes before Dan Koita finished off another good pass from Luke Mortimore.
Two minutes before the interval, a great ball was played across the box by Luke Reynolds for Jake Rowe to head to the left where Steve Goss was on hand to nod the ball home and give Okehampton a 4-0 half-time lead.
The second half began with Argyle playing some lovely passing movements but for the first 12 minutes, the forwards squandered the chances created. Then the hard-working visitors gave Okehampton a shock when in a rare attack, their captain Ben Martin fired in a soft shot that the usually reliable Okey keeper Jack Arthur allowed to slip through his hands for 4-1.
Back came Argyle and on 77 minutes, Billy Tucker opened his account for the club with a tremendous shot from the edge of the box after a good build-up through midfield.
Argyle were well on top now and forced a whole series of corners but were unable to increase their lead until with a minute left, Tucker played a great ball over the visitors’ defence for young substitute Owen Pickard to run onto and fire the ball into the roof of the net.
This was a great win for Argyle despite a hatful of missed chances, but all credit to the visitors for trying to play football throughout. Okehampton awarded their Man of the Match award to forward Josh Coles.
Next up for Okehampton is a trip to Elburton Villa in the league, for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, September 7. Bishops Lydeard meanwhile will return to their home ground with Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police set to visit, fresh off of a 2-2 draw with Argyle’s next opponents Elburton.
Argyle sit third in the standings, one point behind league leaders Cullompton Rangers who have played an extra game, which they drew. Bishops are down in 13th out of the 16 teams in the Southwest Peninsula League Premier East.