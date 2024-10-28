OKEHAMPTON Community Recreation Association (OCRA) organised and officiated over recent small schools’ tournament at Gulworthy Primary, the Okehampton area schools event at Okehampton College and the West Devon Girls School Games Football championships at Crowndale, Tavistock.
The small school’s tournament was attended by Lifton, Bere Alston, Meavy (2), Mary Tavy & Brentor (2), Princetown and Gulworthy (3). It was won by Meavy Green with Lifton runners-up.
St James (2), Boasley Cross, Milton Abbot and Bridestowe competed at Okehampton College with St James coming first and second.
The West Devon Girls event was divided into two age groups and the respective winners go forward to represent West Devon in the county finals in Paignton.
Horrabridge A beat Tavistock in the year 3&4 final, with Horrabridge (2), Meavy (2), St Peters, Whitchurch, Tavistock and Mary Tavy & Brentor attending.
They completed the double with a win at year 5&6 level too, ahead of another Horrabridge team, Bere Alston, Whitchurch, Mary Tavy & Brentor (2), Meavy (2), Tavistock, St Peters and St Andrews.