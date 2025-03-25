BERE Alston United fell to 15th defeat of the Devon Football League when they visited Alphington on Saturday, March 22.
As a struggling side, to lose 2-1 away at the league leaders isn’t an awful result but time is running out for them to fight their way up the table.
They currently sit 15th with only Ipplepen Athletic below them, a ‘Pens side who are one point further adrift and lost to the University of Exeter 3-0 over the weekend.
Alex Lowe was the goal scorer for Bere Alston on their travels whilst the Alphington strikes came courtesy of Ben Bickle and Tre Davey.
One thing that does work in the favour of Bere Alston is that no team has played less games than them in the division so they have games in hand, but they have now lost four on the bounce and are winless in five.
Elsewhere in the DFL, Dartmouth AFC hosted Plymouth Marjon at Longcross and fell to a 3-0 defeat on home soil against their fellow high-flyers. Also, Elmore edged out Ottery St. Mary by a single goal, North Molton Sports Club were well-beaten away at Budleigh Salterton and Plymstock United beat Thorverton FC 3-2 to move further clear of the bottom three.
Looking ahead now and Bere Alston have a trio of consecutive home games to look forward. They will host 7th-placed Ottery to close out March before kick-starting April with games against Elmore (8th) and Appledore (5th).
Other games at this level on the 29th include Dartmouth vs Budleigh Salterton, University of Exeter vs Newtown and leaders Alphington going to mid-table Topsham Town to name just a few.