PLYMOUTH Argyle head coach Miron Muslic said he was content with a point as his side battled back for a share of the spoils in their latest Sky Bet Championship encounter away to Luton Town.
Having trailed to an effort from Luton’s Jacob Brown, just 13 seconds after play had restarted following his arrival as a substitute, Argyle hit back when defender Maksym Talovierov headed in his first-ever goal for the club.
Earlier, Argyle’s Callum Wright thought he had put his side ahead at Kenilworth Road, but his effort was chalked off for offside, even though subsequent replays appeared to show the forward was in fact onside.
Muslic said: “I think he’s clearly onside but these are difficult situations and difficult moments for the referees. I always respect the referees. They are sportsmen.
“We try our best as players, we try our best as coaches, and they try their best. We have good, bad and ugly days all of us so no comments on this. I think the referee (James Linington) did a good game.”
For Muslic, the most important factor of the night was that his side did not lose the game, especially as their hosts are a place below them at the foot of the division.
He said: “It was a very vertical and direct game, the atmosphere was amazing, it felt like England in the Championship. Hostile but nice.
“Luton was very physical, very direct, so we had to defend about a thousand long balls. We did it well defensively; we didn’t allow them many chances in open play, it was mainly the set-pieces and deep free-kicks.
“This you can’t defend all the time and I think on this goal we conceded it was just a miscommunication between our centre-backs, and maybe the reason why was because a new player entered the game so they didn’t realise who was in charge, who was there.
“We conceded the goal through miscommunication. Bouncing back is super difficult but it is our new mentality. We did it against Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion and also tonight; that is why I’m OK and happy with the point.
“It was not easy, so this will be a massive point if we can perform again on Saturday against Cardiff at fortress Home Park, that’s the plan.”