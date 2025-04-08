SOUTHERN LEAGUE SOUTH
Westbury United 2 Tavistock AFC 2
A LATE Liam Prynn strike rescued a point for Tavistock AFC in Wiltshire after a Bevan Cross second-half strike looked to be the match-winner for Westbury, reports Luca Sperti.
Stuart Henderson’s Lambs came into the match, looking to make it four away wins on the spin, however the draw still keeps their unbeaten away record intact after the late Prynn strike in sunny Westbury.
Henderson made one change to his side that was defeated 1-0 at home to promotion-chasing Evesham, Tom Symons coming in at left-back for the unavailable Max Edgecombe. The Lambs were also boosted by the return of Ethan Wright on the bench, with the fullback returning to the side after a knee injury sustained against Shaftesbury back in January. Young forward Toby Hard also returned to the Lambs bench after unavailability against Evesham.
The Devonshire outfit in their blue and black away strip, started the game of stronger and had the first set-piece of the game in the fourth minute. Neat interplay by Liam Prynn and Ed Harrison, saw the latter slip in attacking fullback Iestyn Harris, who sent in a low cross which was flicked off of Ryan Bole and out for a corner. However, the eventual corner was cleared by the hosts.
In the 12th minute, the home side had a great chance to take the lead as the referee pointed to the penalty spot after a challenge by Brooklyn Wilkins. Jack Witcombe once again did well to make his way into the box, with the midfielder then going to ground after a flick from Wilkins, who looked perplexed at the seemingly harsh decision.
Josh Jenkins stepped up to the spot and calmly rolled his effort into the bottom right corner, sending Aaron Dearing the other way. The spot kick was the attacker's third goal of the season against the Lambs after his brace in the reverse fixture back in December.
Fullback Leon Greenland entered the fray as Westbury had to make an enforced change and he was swiftly involved, bringing down Harris in the area. Tyler Elliott, who set Harris up in the first place, stepped up to take his tally to five for the season for Tavi.
At the break, it was a tale of two penalties with neither side at their best necessarily.
A half-time change for Westbury saw Bevan Cross shift position into a more central role and this clearly paid off as he found the net after an impressive solo run in the 53rd minute. He ghosted past a trio of defenders before beating Dearing for a 10th goal in his breakout season. With the game heading towards the final stages, Tavistock found an equaliser with talisman Prynn doing what he does best.
A lovely ball by Burns set Crago in down the left, who took an excellent first touch on his chest, before shrugging a defender out of his path. His initial shot was saved only for Prynn to arrive on the scene, take a touch and then rifle home his 24th of the season.
Both sides were reluctant to go all out to win the game yet Tavi did still hit the crossbar, but nothing ultimately came of it and the score remained 2-2 at the sounding of the final whistle.
This draw sees the Lambs move six points above the relegation zone now with only four games left to play. Next up, Tavistock welcome Bemerton Heath Harlequins to Langsford Park on Saturday 12.