DEVON Football League Bere Alston United exited the League Cup at the hands of Topsham Town on Saturday, March 1.
Having come from behind to beat Beer Albion 3-2 in the last round back in November, a 2-0 loss to Topsham sees their cup campaign draw to a close.
Bere Alston’s relegation rivals were in league action meanwhile and both Plymstock United and Ipplepen Athletic succumbed to defeats. Plymstock lost 3-1 at home to sixth-placed Appledore whilst the Pens fell to fourth-placed Plymouth Marjon, also on home soil.
Other results saw DFL leaders Alphington continue their run at the summit with a 1-0 win over the aforementioned Beer Albion whilst University of Exeter made sure to keep the pressure on, scoring five in each half of their hammering of Budleigh Salterton.
Looking ahead now and Bere Alston head to who else but Beer Albion next, on Saturday 8.