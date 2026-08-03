AFTER winning their first game back at step five, Tavistock AFC have since drawn one and lost one in a busy week.
The Lambs played three games in eight days and had an opening day victory over Buckland Athletic to build off of.
Saltash United were then the next visitors to Langsford Park on Tuesday, July 28, fresh off of claiming three points of their own.
Steve Tully’s side had a couple of chances in the first half hour but it was their Cornish opponents who broke the deadlock, Kieran O’Melia squeezing his effort in under goalkeeper Dan Holman.
Shortly after the break, Tom Chastey fired home from a Reece Shanley cross to restore parity for Tavistock.
Former Lamb Henry Donovan put Saltash back ahead on their travels only for Tavi to respond again, Shanley assisting Chastey once more to earn the home side a point.
Fast forward to the weekend and on Saturday, August 1, Tavistock welcomed a Clevedon Town side to town whose title hopes last season were dashed by a late points deduction. They finished fourth, going into the playoffs where they fell against third-placed Paulton Rovers.
Tavistock fell behind in this fixture too, Charlie Saunders profiting from a scramble in the box to bury his chance with 10 minutes on the clock.
Despite their huffing and puffing to make it 1-1, the next goal was a second for Clevedon, Laurent Davis Wilson doubling his tally for the new season in the early stages of the second half.
Skipper Shane White converted a penalty to half the deficit in added time but Tavistock then ran out of time to rescue a point against one of the two teams who are on nine points from nine available.
FA Cup and Vase action comes next after tomorrow’s night friendly clash with Plymouth Argyle, Tavistock hosting St. Blazey in the former (Aug 8) and visiting Callington in the latter (Aug 15).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.