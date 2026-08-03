AS Tavistock Athletic Club enters the holiday season, significantly fewer athletes are taking on what races are available,
Of note was the performance of Ian Collacott (pictured), the only TAC runner to take on the Indian Queen’s half marathon on Sunday, August 2.
The race takes place through the lanes of Cornwall and on the Goss Moor Trail, finishing in Indian Queen’s village. The heat and a long steep ascent made for a brutal race but Ian came through strongly, finishing in a time of 1hr 31min 22s - a 2-minute personal best for him over the course.
On the same day, veteran club runner Pete Bazley took on the Totnes 10k, organised by Teignbridge Trotters.
He just failed to complete in under the hour with a time of 1:01:01 and came second in his MV70 age category.
Pictured is Tavistock Athletic Club’s Ian Collacott at the Indian Queen’s half marathon.
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