By Luca Sperti In the Bristol sunshine, Cribbs started well under new manager Steven Murray.
The side in all blue were awarded a free kick in the 3rd minute in a dangerous position.
Ross McErlain fired it hard and low and keeper Aaron Dearing in the Tavistock goal spilled the ball into the path of David Duru, who rolled it home before many fans were in the stadium.
In the 28th minute patient play from Cribbs saw left-back Joshua Bennett play a ball towards the centre of the park to Ryan Cainey, who let fly off-balance, but his shot was tipped away towards safety.
In the 43rd minute, great shielding by Tavi’s Jacob Bowker saw the winger fouled by Cribbs fullback Bennet. From the resulting freekick, Tavi equalised. A training ground routine saw Alex Battle pass the ball into the box towards Prynn, who swivelled to get around a defender before rolling the ball into the bottom-right-corner. It was the former Aston Villa youth players’ 13th of the season and second in as many away games.
Tavi winger Alfie Cunnigham was carded during the celebrations due to getting into the face of Cribbs defender Jacob Hodgson, who was laying on the floor when the Tavi equaliser went in.
Almost midway through the second half Tavi made their first substitution, with Jacob Bowker being replaced by Tallan Burns. The change saw Burns move into central midfield and Joe O’Loughlin out wide on his preferred right.
In the 72nd minute, another chance from Cribbs from a corner saw a floated delivery reach the head of skipper Hodgson, who flicked his header towards the bottom-right-corner. Dearing was beaten but Elkington wasn’t, with the former Saltash defender clearing the ball off-the-line.
In the 74th minute it was 1-2 to the Lambs. A powerful run by Battle opened up the Cribbs defence with the midfielder then finding Prynn, who played in O’Loughlin on the right who kept himself onside. One-On-One against the keeper on his weaker right-foot, the former Frome man rolled the ball under the body of Cribbs keeper Mac Boyd and into the net, sending the travelling Tavi players and fans into pandemonium.
Three minutes later from the 90, Cribbs squared things when a deep cross by Bailey Croome from a corner just floated over the outstretched arm of Tavi goalkeeper Aaron Dearing and onto the head of Ross McErlain.
The impressive defender’s header squirmed into the net despite the best efforts from Tavi captain Ed Harrison on the line. A final chance for Tavi, saw another penalty claim waved away by the Ref - the game finished not long after with the spoils being shared at the Lawns between to impressive sides.