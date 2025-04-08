THERE was a much-needed shake-up at the bottom of the Devon Football League following the latest round of fixtures.
A goalless draw for Bere Alston United moved them out of the bottom two at the expense of North Molton Sports Club, who themselves were beaten by rock-bottom Ipplepen Athletic. The Pens’ looked adrift but this 1-0 win moves them (15pts) within a point of North Molton (16pts)- Bere Alston one further ahead (17pts).
Bere Alston shared the spoils at home against ninth-placed Elmore having lost 2-0 in the reverse fixture back in September.
At the other end of the DFL table, first-placed Alphington and second-placed University of Exeter both enjoyed emphatic victories. The former won 5-1 away at Ottery St Mary and the latter, also going away from home, scored two goals in either half to beat Beer Albion 4-1.
Returning to the relegation landscape though and further twists and turns await as Bere Alston will cross paths with both Ipplepen and North Molton towards the end of this month.
Switching over to the Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League and as already reported, Okehampton Argyle were defeated 2-1 away at Newton Abbot Spurs, Josh Coles netting a late consolation for Argyle.
Neither Crediton United, the team directly below them, nor Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police, the team directly above them, were in action, meaning the standings remain the same.
There were other games though that saw Elburton Villa put five past Bishops Lydeard to move further clear of Stoke in fifth, Torrington AFC prevail over Axminster Town in the battle between the bottom two plus there were wins for Bovey Tracey AFC, Torridegside AFC and Cullompton Rangers too.
Similarly to the DFL, we are at the business end of the season- Teignmouth have the most games left at six and Cully have the least, just one.