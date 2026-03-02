TOM Cleverley has admitted his Plymouth Argyle squad is running on fumes after a 1-0 defeat at Rotherham United on Saturday put a dent in their Sky Bet League One play-off hopes.
The Pilgrims dominated large periods of the match, registering 19 shots on goal, yet were undone by an early Joe Rafferty strike in the seventh minute.
The defeat means Cleverley’s side sit 12th in the standings – six points adrift of the play-offs – and with a mounting injury list, the strain on others is starting to come into the equation.
“I don’t think I can be angry,” Cleverley said after the game. “They’re a group as thin as a squad gets. They’re giving everything to the very last minute. Today we just looked like a team 10-20% down on energy – and the same in terms of quality.”
The head coach praised his players’ effort despite missing key personnel, including top scorer Lorent Tolaj, who faces four weeks out with a muscle tear.
“When you come away and have 19 shots at their goal, we’ve got the quality to turn a couple into goals,” he said. “Today, it just wasn’t there. We showed good personality going for the equaliser, leaving ourselves a little open, but that’s the kind of team we are.”
Injuries, though, continue to bite. Julio Pleguezuelo left at half-time with a calf problem, Tegan Finn limped off with a hamstring issue. Brendan Wiredu also missed the game with an abdominal problem that requires further investigation.
“It’s a real hit when you’re already missing Joe Ralls and Herbie Kane,” Cleverley said. “It’s about training loads, medical support, and the players themselves taking responsibility to be in the best condition. The last two demanding weeks caught up with us in all phases.”
The Pilgrims now face a critical period of recovery and rebuilding ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Doncaster Rovers.
