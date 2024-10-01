SOUTHERN LEAGUE DIVISION ONE SOUTH
Tavistock AFC 0 Exmouth Town 1
TAVISTOCK AFC came into this weekend fixture against Exmouth Town making five changes from the team that lost to the same opponent in the Devon Bowl on Wednesday 25, writes Luca Sperti.
Joe Alman and Iestyn Harris return to the Lambs’ backline with Luke Steer, Ben Steer and Tallan Burns all back in from the start as well.
Moving into the encounter at Langsford Park and the visitors had the first couple of chances as they looked to make it two wins in two in this fixture for the week.
In the 25th minute, Exmouth’s number seven Aaron Denny fired an effort just inches away from the top corner- it was that close that the Exmouth Town fans at the other end of the group thought they had an opener.
Not for the first time in the game, there was a heated altercation on the brink of half-time and this one proved particularly troublesome for Tavi.
A short pass towards Tom Bath gave Tavi midfielder Ruben Kane a chance to win the ball, with the midfielder coming in strongly.
This is exactly what the former Liskeard man did, but his follow-through after winning the ball caused a lot of problems. Bath went down with a scream and after a quick talking to, the referee brandished a red card for Tavi’s number 18.
The task for Stuart Henderson’s side in the second 45 was to hang on despite being down a man and they stuck to this task very well.
There were a litter of chances for the 11 men of Exmouth whilst Tavi were unable to fashion much for themselves in the final third.
In the 80th minute, the deadlock in the encounter was finally broken and it was the away team who had found the back of the net. A corner whipped in from the left by Josh Cann was curled in and was met by the head of former Lamb and current Exmouth captain Mike Landricombe, who headed the ball underneath the legs of Aaron Dearing and into the back of the net.
The experienced defender did well to turn and get the better of young defender Joe Alman before putting Town in the lead in the Derby.
Henderson sent on fresh legs in the hope of turning the game around but to no avail, as Exmouth held on for another impressive victory in their excellent start to the season. They currently sit in 3rd place in the table joint on points with second place Bristol Manor Farm.
Tavi meanwhile are in 13th after the defeat and now turn attentions to the FA Trophy third-round qualifier visit of Horndean on Saturday, October 5.