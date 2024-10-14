IT was a fantastic game played by Lydford Foxes on Saturday, October 12.
The team consists of Emerson & Huxley Lothian, Ben Deacon, Toby Brittan, Raffy Evans & Ethan, all of whom are pictured.
If your child is interested in joining the team/club, please get in contact by emailing [email protected].
All abilities and confidence levels are warmly welcomed- girls and boys of all ages.
Let’s get them started in training on a Tuesday evening at Ashbury Manor Hotel and/or on Saturday mornings at Lydford Playing Fields, followed by friendly organised matches with delicious homemade cakes and bacon rolls.
The small village team relies solely on fundraising and donations to help support their little fox cubs. You may have seen blue Tokens in Tesco so please be kind enough to help get the tokens rising.
They are constantly looking for help and support so if you’re wanting to sponsor Lydford Foxes please do get in touch.